Commanders coach eyes growth for second-year linebacker

The Washington Commanders have a young player looking to take another big stride in his game.

Jeremy Brener

Jordan Magee celebrates after the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears.
Jordan Magee celebrates after the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee is entering his second season with the team.

The fifth-round pick out of Temple had nine tackles in an injury-filled rookie campaign, but now that he is healthy, he is due for a larger role on the team.

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has high hopes for Magee going into his second season.

SMU Mustangs running back Tyler Lavine runs with the ball against Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee
SMU Mustangs running back Tyler Lavine runs with the ball against Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Magee has big role for upcoming season

"We really had a package in last year for Jordan, and then he got hurt and so it sort of took that package away versus 12 personnel," Whitt Jr. said.

"I'm really hopefully that he can stay healthy. And then there's some other guys at the linebacker position that we want to have some three linebacker defenses that we can get a little bit bigger versus 12 and not play as much nickel to shore up on some of the run on that aspect as well. So, I'm excited to see, he's been showing great call command. Being a linebacker, I believe linebackers control the huddle and control the defense. And he's learning from Bobby [Wagner] and us how to do that.”

With the loss of some key members of the defense, Magee will be asked to step up in hopes that he can have a bigger role with the team in 2025.

Magee is set to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday at the Commanders practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

