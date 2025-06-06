Commanders rookie could earn starting job in Week 1
Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos is looking to contribute in his rookie year.
It may not be easy with Marshon Lattimore, Quan Martin, Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene and Jonathan Jones ahead of him on the depth chart, but the Commanders rookie is making an impact.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder believes Amos could win a starting job this offseason.
Amos earning starting spot for Commanders
"Cornerback was an issue for the Commanders a year ago, hence the midseason trade for Marshon Lattimore," Holder wrote.
"The defense could still use a starting outside corner to play opposite Lattimore and allow Mike Sainristil to move back inside.
"While free-agent addition Jonathan Jones could fill that role, the 31-year-old is coming off a down season and likely at the tail end of his career since he will be 32 in September.
"So, the ideal situation in Washington is for the rookie to hit the ground running, and it sounds like that could come to fruition."
The Commanders like what they have seen so far from Amos, and hope that he can continue to progress.
"Although general manager Adam Peters said Amos is an all-around cornerback, the Commanders primarily view him as a perimeter defender," Zach Selby of the team’s website wrote on May 29.
"As shown during his reps against [Deebo] Samuel, his large frame allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage with bigger receivers. Amos still has months before he is ready to be a regular defensive contributor, but he's off to a good start."
Amos will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.
