Commanders' Dan Quinn Praises Bucs QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has impressed Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round this weekend, and it won't be a piece of cake.

The Bucs won at this stage a year ago, and they will count on quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead them through the gauntlet again.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised Mayfield and what he brings to the Bucs offense.

"He is a rare competitor in that way and there's some guys that, in the pocket, the foot quickness the ability to move a shoulder to get underneath somebody," Quinn said. "They do have that. And you do have to make sure when you are rushing somebody that, we call it a cage, where you try to put somebody into a spot to at least not allow them to hitch up and go. But he just had a fantastic year, now that we're going into the full breakdowns now and going into it, when you place somebody so early you don't necessarily see it all. Then you look up and you see, 41 touchdowns and you see a lot of progress of moments and people. Yeah, a lot of respect for what they're doing offensively, for sure.”

Stopping Mayfield will be a key to victory for the Commanders. If they can contain and limit him, their chances of pulling out a win and moving onto the next round will skyrocket.

