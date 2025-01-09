Commander Country

Commanders Playoff Game vs. Bucs Isn't Too Big For Them

The Washington Commanders are ready for the postseason after putting in the right preparation.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders haven't been to the postseason in four years, and a number of players haven't been together longer than this season.

However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes that the team is ready for what's to come.

"I don't see it as our team where you have to over try, no one here has to put the cape on," Quinn said. "We've got to play complimentary football like we're capable of. This is a tough, hard team and we've got to do remarkably well.”

While few expected the Commanders to be in this position at the beginning of the year, the coaching staff did, and they have been building up to this moment since training camp. Quinn's experience coaching in the playoffs and the Super Bowl should come in handy for the Commanders' postseason run.

Even though there are a lot of young contributors on the team, including rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders feel ready for the moment.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday from inside Raymond James Stadium. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs

• Where Commanders' Jayden Daniels Stood Among Rookie Performers

• Commanders to Play Buccaneers in Wild Card Round

• Commanders Rolling Into Playoffs With Confidence That 'Was Always There'

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News