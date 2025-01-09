Commanders Playoff Game vs. Bucs Isn't Too Big For Them
The Washington Commanders haven't been to the postseason in four years, and a number of players haven't been together longer than this season.
However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes that the team is ready for what's to come.
"I don't see it as our team where you have to over try, no one here has to put the cape on," Quinn said. "We've got to play complimentary football like we're capable of. This is a tough, hard team and we've got to do remarkably well.”
While few expected the Commanders to be in this position at the beginning of the year, the coaching staff did, and they have been building up to this moment since training camp. Quinn's experience coaching in the playoffs and the Super Bowl should come in handy for the Commanders' postseason run.
Even though there are a lot of young contributors on the team, including rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders feel ready for the moment.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday from inside Raymond James Stadium. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
