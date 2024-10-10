Commander Country

Commanders Coach Reveals One Ravens Trait That Impresses Him

The Baltimore Ravens have caught the attention of the Washington Commanders.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh warm up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh warm up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and even though they are close in distance, coach Dan Quinn hopes to replicate some aspects of their organization.

"Consistency sometimes doesn't sound like a sexy word, but it's really important because they've shown remarkable consistency as an organization," Quinn said. "And so, seeing how they do their business and how they do things, and they just always seem to be a team that's tough. They got a real identity about them and the way they play and compete. So yeah, we've got a lot of regard for them as far as standards go. And when we're talking about our own identity, I said it wasn't formed over two or three weeks. So, for these guys we're talking about years and it's really impressive to see from a coach on the other side of it.”

The Ravens have been to the playoffs five times in the last six years, winning two postseason games. Last year, they made it to the AFC Championship, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since John Harbaugh arrived in 2008, the team has won at least eight games in all but one season. Meanwhile, the Commanders have yet to win a playoff game in that span of time.

Hopefully Week 6 will mark a changing of the guard for the Commanders, allowing for there to begin a dialogue between there being a debate as to which team in the DMV is better.

