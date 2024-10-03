Commanders Coach Reveals Plan for Browns' Deshaun Watson
The Washington Commanders defense hopes to keep performing at a high level this week when Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns come to town.
Though Watson hasn't played at his peak so far this season for the Browns, his threat is always looming. Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave some brief insight on what the plan is to contain him in Week 5.
"I think we all know Deshaun's ability to get outside the pocket and convert and create in that way," Quinn said. "So, anytime a player is a dual threat of runs and passes and can convert throwing it or with their legs, that's a big deal. They've got a number of weapons on their offense and so not just directed to him, but each game plan a little bit different. How do we go about it? Our own team has a quarterback that gets outside the pocket and makes a lot of plays. So, we like doing competitions even at practice you'll see that today, you'll see that tomorrow where we just go the ones against the ones."
The Commanders think they can somewhat mimic Watson with Jayden Daniels, and their mobile abilities do make the two of them comparable. Quinn hopes to "lean into" preparing against Cleveland's offense by utilizing his own team's strengths, and there's reason to believe that could work.
Part of the benefit for the defense is practicing against Daniels every week, so that is a positive for the team, and now they look to strengthen the group overall ahead of this week's game against the Browns.
