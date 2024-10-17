Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Wins NFL Award for 5th Time This Season

Even following a loss, voters are clearly enjoying what Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is doing this season.

David Harrison

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) loos to throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Ashburn, VA. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a pretty solid start you could say.

Leading the Commanders to a 4-2 start to the season, Daniels himself is already one of the best in the league when facing opposing blitzes and overall has the NFL's best pass completion rate and is top 10 in yards while scoring 10 touchdowns to just two turnovers.

It's no surprise then that the Washington rookie has won plenty of early-season accolades, even if his latest is a little bit of a surprise.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
On Thursday, the team announced Daniels has won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award for Week 6 despite the Commanders losing to the Baltimore Ravens 30-23.

It is his fifth time winning the award in six weeks and the second time he's won it coming off a loss.

The surprise isn't that Daniels was a contender for the award, but after fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 226 yards, four touchdowns and ran for another 56 yards in a 19-point Chicago Bears win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week there was an assumption he'd win the award for Week 6.

Only New York Jets running back Braelon Allen has won the award outside of Daniels this season, earning the honor in Week 2.

With Williams and the Bears on a bye this week and Daniels' Commanders facing the defensively-weak Carolina Panthers, there's a good shot the trend will continue into Week 7, with a Week 8 head-to-head matchup coming up between the No. 1 and 2 picks in this year's NFL Draft just over the horizon.

David Harrison
David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

News