Commanders' Jayden Daniels Wins NFL Award for 5th Time This Season
Ashburn, VA. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a pretty solid start you could say.
Leading the Commanders to a 4-2 start to the season, Daniels himself is already one of the best in the league when facing opposing blitzes and overall has the NFL's best pass completion rate and is top 10 in yards while scoring 10 touchdowns to just two turnovers.
It's no surprise then that the Washington rookie has won plenty of early-season accolades, even if his latest is a little bit of a surprise.
On Thursday, the team announced Daniels has won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award for Week 6 despite the Commanders losing to the Baltimore Ravens 30-23.
It is his fifth time winning the award in six weeks and the second time he's won it coming off a loss.
The surprise isn't that Daniels was a contender for the award, but after fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 226 yards, four touchdowns and ran for another 56 yards in a 19-point Chicago Bears win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week there was an assumption he'd win the award for Week 6.
Only New York Jets running back Braelon Allen has won the award outside of Daniels this season, earning the honor in Week 2.
With Williams and the Bears on a bye this week and Daniels' Commanders facing the defensively-weak Carolina Panthers, there's a good shot the trend will continue into Week 7, with a Week 8 head-to-head matchup coming up between the No. 1 and 2 picks in this year's NFL Draft just over the horizon.
