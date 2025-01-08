Commanders Get Pair of Key Players Back for Practice Ahead of Buccaneers
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have some good news coming back to get ready for this weekend's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With everything on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario in the postseason, the Commanders got cornerback Marshon Lattimore and center Tyler Biadasz back for practice Wednesday.
"He's hitting all the markers in a good space, so we'll have a jog through practice today, and then we'll be full speed back at it tomorrow," Washington head coach Dan Quinn said of Lattimore specifically. "So he's hit all the markers up to this point, and I anticipate that trending through the week, but tomorrow and Friday, specifically tomorrow, will be one that's more speed.
Getting Lattimore back will be crucial against a Buccaneers passing attack that features future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans–a player Quinn referred to as a "remarkable competitor"– who just tied Jerry Rice's all-time record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Biadasz's role is much less sexy but just as important as the Commanders' offensive line, which has struggled more without him than with him when it comes to opening lanes for running back Brian Robinson Jr. and protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While the two's availability this Sunday night in Tampa is not guaranteed, having them on the practice field to start the week is a great step in the right direction.
