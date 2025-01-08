Commander Country

Commanders Coach Tips Hat to Playoff Opponent Bucs

The Washington Commanders are giving respect to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reacts from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been through a lot since their Week 1 meeting, but both teams have endured the long regular season to end up on the other side in the playoffs.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about how much the Bucs have grown since Week 1 and the challenges they will face ahead of Sunday's Wild Card matchup.

“I think they just had a fantastic year," Quinn said. "I think he's always been able to rip it and been aggressive in and outside the pocket. Having the run game balance for them, I think that's what sets their offense apart this year. The addition of [Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky] Irving, their run game, the play pass that goes with it, that is an impressive thing. And so, that has been really consistent through the year, the running game that goes along and matches up well with their play passes.”

The Commanders know they have a tall task against the Bucs, but nothing in the playoffs comes easy, and if they can find a way to build an execute a sound game plan, they can leave Tampa with a different result than their Week 1 loss.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Buccaneers is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

