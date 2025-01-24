Commanders Eye History and Milestones in NFC Championship
The No. 6 seed Washington Commanders are one win away from rewriting the NFL record books.
After knocking off the No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend and stunning the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, Washington is set to face the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
A win against Philadelphia would make the Commanders only the third team in NFL history to defeat the top three seeds in their conference during a single postseason. They could also join elite company as the third No. 6 seed to reach the Super Bowl, following the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2010 Green Bay Packers—both of whom went on to win the championship.
Washington head coach, Dan Quinn, is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. Having led the Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl LI after the 2016 season, Quinn now has the chance to become the eighth head coach in NFL history to guide multiple franchises to a Super Bowl appearance. If he succeeds, he’ll join an esteemed group that includes legends like Bill Parcells, Don Shula, and Andy Reid.
Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup also promises to be a battle of two ground-dominant offenses. The Eagles led the NFC and ranked second in the NFL this season with an average of 179.3 rushing yards per game, while the Commanders ranked third with 154.1 rushing yards per game. It’s the first time in 30 years—since the 1993 NFC Championship between Dallas and San Francisco—that two teams ranked in the top three in rushing offense have met on this stage.
At the helm this Sunday is Washington Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who has already shattered records in his first postseason. In just two playoff starts, Daniels has set a rookie postseason record with 46 completions, totaling 567 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 116.2 passer rating. He’s also added 87 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat capability.
- If Daniels leads the Commanders to victory on Sunday, he could:
- Surpass Ben Roethlisberger's rookie record of 14 total wins (including playoffs).
- Become the first rookie quarterback to win three post season games overall, win three postseason road games, and start in a Super Bowl.
- Join an elite list of quarterbacks—including Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Aaron Rodgers—who've won three road playoff games in a single postseason.
- Break the record for most playoff passing yards by a rookie (currently heldy by Russell Wilson with 572).
- Become the first rookie quarterback with five postseason touchdown passes.
Daniels’ poise under pressure has earned him comparisons to some of the game’s all-time greats. With another strong performance, he could join names like Dan Marino and Alex Smith as one of the few quarterbacks in history to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of their first three playoff games.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been Daniels’ most reliable target this postseason, tallying 251 receiving yards in three career playoff games. McLaurin has surpassed 75 receiving yards in each outing, and another such performance on Sunday would make him only the fifth player in NFL history to achieve this in his first four playoff games.
McLaurin is also on the cusp of joining a select group of players with at least 85 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in three games during a single postseason—a feat accomplished by Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, and Cooper Kupp.
Philadelphia brings a challenge with their league-leading rushing attack and playoff experience. But Washington has embraced the underdog mentality throughout their historic postseason run. With a win on Sunday, the Commanders can cement their place in NFL history, propelled by their rookie quarterback, star receiver, and the leadership of Dan Quinn.
The stage is set for an NFC Championship clash that promises to be memorable. For the Washington Commanders, the journey to defy the odds and etch their name in history continues.
