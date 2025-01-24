Commanders DB Shares an Emotional Letter to Fans Ahead of NFC Championship
Ahead of the NFC Championship this Sunday, a Washington Commanders safety and special teamer standout has shared a heartfelt letter to fans on The Players’ Tribune.
In it, Jeremy Reaves reflects on the pivotal moments of the season, the leadership that has transformed the team, and the deep connections that have defined this unforgettable year. It’s a raw, personal, and moving testament to the unity that has carried the Commanders to this moment.
Reaves begins by recounting what he believes was the turning point of the season: a single play during the Week 8 Washington victory over the Chicago Bears.
For Reaves, that moment wasn’t just about securing a win; it was a shift in energy and belief. "I feel like our entire trajectory shifted on that night — on that play," he writes. "I knew, without a doubt, right then, that everything everybody thought about us was about to change, but also … what we thought about ourselves, and how far we might be able to go.
“There was just something in the air, you know what I mean? It was almost like you could reach out and touch it." That moment became the foundation for a season filled with resilience, growth, and brotherhood,” he continued.
At the heart of that transformation is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Reaves writes with awe and admiration about Daniels, who has led with a rare combination of skill, humility, and authenticity.
"Honestly … I don’t even know what to say at this point," Reaves shares. "I was chatting with Zach Ertz after our win in Detroit, and we were both just discussing how rare it is to find someone who is an absolute stud on the field, but then also just a genuinely good dude. One or the other? Sure. But to have both present, at the levels that they’re present in Jayden? That is very rare."
Reaves recalls his first impression of Daniels and the lasting impact it had. "Jayden, the day I met him, he already knew me by name. He came right up to me and called me ‘Reavo.’ That was huge to me."
For Reaves, Daniels is more than just a leader; he’s someone who inspires loyalty and elevates those around him. "He treats everyone right, with kindness. He lifts people up. And when you’re like that, people want to ride with you. I will absolutely follow that guy into battle any day."
Reaves’ letter also takes a deeply personal turn as he shares the story of his post-game proposal to his fiancée, Mikaela, following a big win against the Falcons.
The decision to propose on the field was about more than the moment—it was about including the people who have been instrumental in his journey. "Our fans, and everyone in our locker room, they’ve spoken life into me during a lot of times when I wasn’t able to speak life into myself.”
“They’ve been there for me at every turn, you know what I mean? People always talk about how everyone needs a village to make it through life. Well, this team, these guys, and our fans, they’ve been my village," he added.
The proposal itself was carefully planned with the help of the team’s player and family support coordinator, Alexis. From hiding the ring in a hand warmer during a 60-degree game to orchestrating the perfect moment by the kicking net after the final whistle, Reaves’ story is a testament to the love and gratitude he feels for his fiancée and the people around him.
This season was about more than just football. It’s about the bonds that have been forged, the growth that has taken place, and the joy that comes from sharing success with the people who matter most.
His letter is a love letter to the game, to the fans, and to the journey that has brought the Washington Commanders to the brink of something extraordinary.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' NFC Championship Opponent Eagles Without Key Players Again
• Commanders Rookie - Not Jayden Daniels - Earns Praise From Dan Quinn
• Why Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Isn't Afraid of NFC Championship
• Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares Winning Strategies to Beat Eagles