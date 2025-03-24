Commander Country

Commanders could make cornerback 'trade' with Chargers

The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers could find themselves swapping cornerbacks.

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of a cornerback as one of their next biggest needs for the roster.

The Commanders lost Benjamin St-Juste to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month, so it would only make sense for Washington to snag one of their cornerbacks in return.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a landing spot for Asante Samuel Jr.

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reacts after the Chargers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Samuel fits with Commanders

"Samuel would also fit well with the Washington Commanders. Washington doesn't have a dire need for defensive backs after ranking third in passing yards allowed last season. However, defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell was Samuels' secondary coach in L.A. for his first three seasons," Knox writes.

If the Commanders added Samuel, they would check off one of their to-do list items before the NFL Draft, allowing them to focus on adding youth and talent at other positions of need.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

