Commanders could make cornerback 'trade' with Chargers
The Washington Commanders are in need of a cornerback as one of their next biggest needs for the roster.
The Commanders lost Benjamin St-Juste to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month, so it would only make sense for Washington to snag one of their cornerbacks in return.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a landing spot for Asante Samuel Jr.
READ MORE: Former Commanders' rival the next quarterback to breakout?
Samuel fits with Commanders
"Samuel would also fit well with the Washington Commanders. Washington doesn't have a dire need for defensive backs after ranking third in passing yards allowed last season. However, defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell was Samuels' secondary coach in L.A. for his first three seasons," Knox writes.
If the Commanders added Samuel, they would check off one of their to-do list items before the NFL Draft, allowing them to focus on adding youth and talent at other positions of need.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants sign $8 million quarterback, adding to depth chart
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Super Bowl champion has bold take on Commanders’ upcoming season
• Commanders make some questionable picks in four-round mock NFL Draft
• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender