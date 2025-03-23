Former Commanders' rival the next quarterback to breakout?
The Washington Commanders have finally solved a problem they have been dealing with for years: lacking a franchise quarterback.
At the bottom of the NFC East Division, the New York Giants are about to embark on their latest attempt to find one. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is no longer quarterbacking the Commanders' rival and, after spending part of last season with the Minnesota Vikings, is now headed to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
While the Colts have Anthony Richardson, who they hope will take the next step in his development, Jayden Daniels is well ahead of his fellow young quarterback and looking to take Washington to the top of the NFL mountain and perhaps take himself into the MVP race. Could Jones stick his nose in that discussion the way Sam Darnold did last year for the Vikings? One analyst believes he just might.
"I’m calling my shot right here right now in March, more than five months before he’d even be in position to take a meaningful snap with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts," Ross Tucker of 33rd Team writes while predicting Jones will be this year's Darnold.
"I know, I know. Daniel Jones “sucks” and never should’ve gotten drafted as high as he did in 2019 or been awarded the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Giants in 2023. Like you, I’ve heard it all a hundred times. ..And yet, I don’t care — at all."
Not only does Tucker call his shot at Daniels being this year's breakout quarterback, the latest veteran to bounce from his original team–then to one or two others–just to land elsewhere and find success, but he does so while drawing parallels to another that has followed that path: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"Nobody thought Baker Mayfield would have a breakout season in 2023 after being jettisoned by the team that took him No. 1 overall, the Cleveland Browns, and playing for both the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022," Tucker continues. "Yet, that is exactly what he did. Mayfield had a resurgent season that saw him lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a playoff victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, on his way to inking a new three-year, $100 million deal to remain QB1 in Tampa."
It is a bold statement, considering Jones has to beat out Richardson before attempting to make Tucker's claim true.
However, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility, and we've seen more than a few quarterbacks who had talent despite their inability to stick with their original team create a spark once the pressure of being a first-round savior is removed.
