Cowboys sign former Commanders OL who recently retired
The Washington Commanders are seeing one of their former players join a division rival, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
"The #Cowboys are signing veteran OL Saahdiq Charles, source says,"NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted. "Former #Commanders draft pick is officially back in the league and in the NFC East."
Charles back in the NFL
Charles shockingly retired shortly after training camp last season upon signing with the Tennessee Titans back in March.
Charles was expected to be the starting right guard for the Titans, but he opted to move on from the league.
After some reconsideration, Charles is back and kicking it with the Cowboys.
Charles was a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he began as a backup. Charles eventually found his way to the starting lineup by his fourth season in the league, but Washington failed to re-sign him when he became a free agent.
Should Charles make the Cowboys' 53-man roster, he will have a chance to face his former team twice in the 2025 season.
