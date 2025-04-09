Commander Country

Cowboys sign former Commanders OL who recently retired

The Dallas Cowboys are extending the career of a former Washington Commanders offensive lineman.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are seeing one of their former players join a division rival, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

"The #Cowboys are signing veteran OL Saahdiq Charles, source says,"NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted. "Former #Commanders draft pick is officially back in the league and in the NFC East."

READ MORE: Commanders icon’s son being recruited by Deion Sanders

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Charles back in the NFL

Charles shockingly retired shortly after training camp last season upon signing with the Tennessee Titans back in March.

Charles was expected to be the starting right guard for the Titans, but he opted to move on from the league.

After some reconsideration, Charles is back and kicking it with the Cowboys.

Charles was a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he began as a backup. Charles eventually found his way to the starting lineup by his fourth season in the league, but Washington failed to re-sign him when he became a free agent.

Should Charles make the Cowboys' 53-man roster, he will have a chance to face his former team twice in the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels picks 4 Commanders teammates for his dream soccer squad

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders latest hire draws excitement from Deebo Samuel

• Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft

• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft

• Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News