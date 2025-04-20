Commanders could take top cornerback in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are just days away from adding another rookie class to their roster.
At some point during the draft, the Commanders will likely select a cornerback, and that player could end up being Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.
Morrison could join Commanders
"Morrison projects as a late first-round to early second-round pick with the potential to be a first-year starter in the NFL," B/R scout Cory Giddings said. "His combination of smooth athleticism, versatility in coverage, and physicality in the run game makes him a well-rounded prospect capable of fitting into multiple defensive schemes.
"While he needs to improve his transitions and maintain discipline in zone coverage, Morrison's skill set offers a high ceiling. With continued development, particularly in his ability to shed blocks and refine his coverage techniques, Morrison has the potential to become a reliable starting cornerback at the next level."
The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
