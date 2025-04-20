Commander Country

Commanders could take top cornerback in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are eyeing one of the better cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Washington Commanders are just days away from adding another rookie class to their roster.

At some point during the draft, the Commanders will likely select a cornerback, and that player could end up being Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison celebrates after an interception
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison celebrates after an interception. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Morrison could join Commanders

"Morrison projects as a late first-round to early second-round pick with the potential to be a first-year starter in the NFL," B/R scout Cory Giddings said. "His combination of smooth athleticism, versatility in coverage, and physicality in the run game makes him a well-rounded prospect capable of fitting into multiple defensive schemes.

"While he needs to improve his transitions and maintain discipline in zone coverage, Morrison's skill set offers a high ceiling. With continued development, particularly in his ability to shed blocks and refine his coverage techniques, Morrison has the potential to become a reliable starting cornerback at the next level."

The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

