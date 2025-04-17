Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
We're in the final stretch before the Washington Commanders go to work adding more players to head coach Dan Quinn's roster in the NFL Draft.
Over the course of three days next weekend, Commanders general manager Adam Peters is going to do his best to give Quinn and his coaching staff the players they need to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East Division, and that's just goal No. 1.
Picking 29th in the first round, Washington isn't going to get a perfect player. Truthfully, none of the teams are. But analyst and majority owner of Pro Football Focus Chris Collinsworth thinks he knows who Peters should target on night one, which he outlined in his mock draft.
"You watch that team, and they just need more defense, they really do. They're going to put points on the board, (got a) great young quarterback, so now they gotta go load up a little bit on defense," Collinsworth said when Washington got on the clock in his mock.
"The next guy I had on my board, (edge) Mike Green out of Marshall, he had a lot of sacks...coming out of school. He's athletic, he can run, he makes it this far down in the first round for me because I didn't think he had the kind of wiggle a really great pass rusher will have...and he doesn't have the power really to bull rush...but you can see the athleticism."
In his second season playing for the Thundering Herd since transferring from the University of Virginia, Green racked up 17 sacks, giving him 22.5 in his collegiate career.
Collinsworth went on to say that as long as the Commanders and coach Quinn along with defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. had a plan to use Green much like they did Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys, that Green could be impactful.
Given how well Parsons did in his role as an edge player who takes on fewer 1-on-1 matchups and is allowed to find gaps and weak points to attack in the Cowboys' defense, it isn't hard to imagine Green filling a similar role in Washington.
Last year, outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. filled that role for the Commanders. With Fowler headed back to Dallas this offseason, perhaps Green could be the next guy for the job. If so, he'll have relatively big cleats to fill after Fowler led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2024.
Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
