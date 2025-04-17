Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect
The Washington Commanders continue their deep dive into this year’s draft class under the new regime of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters. With holes still to fill and depth to develop, Washington is evaluating players across multiple rounds and positions.
The Commanders welcomed a talented group of prospects to their facility Tuesday for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, giving the team a closer look at several names who could factor into their 2025 NFL Draft strategy.
According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, six players made the trip to Washington. The list includes notable names on both sides of the ball.
Ollie Gordon (RB, Oklahoma State)
In 2023, Washington had the opportunity to closely observe one of the most dynamic running backs in college football. During that year, Gordon accomplished the remarkable feat of leading the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards while also securing a Big 12-leading 21 rushing touchdowns. While he had a down year in 2024, his outstanding performance during his career solidified his place as one of the great running backs available in this draft. Gordon emerges as a promising candidate to fulfill the role of a feature back with uncertainty in the room next season.
Josh Conerly (OT, Oregon)
An athletic and technically sound tackle, Conerly is viewed as one of the more promising offensive linemen in the draft. His footwork and agility make him a strong candidate to protect the blind side. The Commanders may not have an urgent need at tackle, but depth and long-term planning are always in play—and Conerly checks both boxes.
Anthony Belton (OT, NC State)
Belton is another offensive tackle prospect who stood out in the ACC for his size and strength. More of a developmental prospect than Conerly, Belton offers upside in the run game and could be molded into a future starter. Washington clearly wants to fortify the offensive trenches, and Belton gives them a physical option to consider on Day 3.
Donovan Ezeiruaku (EDGE, Boston College)
Ezeiruaku played for the Boston College Eagles for four seasons and was productive. He was explosive and had 16.5 sacks which tied Harold Landry’s for most in a single season in Boston College history. The Commanders lost Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason and he could be a solid replacement on the line to help fortify the Commanders front.
Maxwell Hairston (CB, Kentucky)
Hairston, a two-year starter at Kentucky, had six total interceptions in the last two seasons, including three that were returned for touchdowns. Hairston could significantly impact the Commanders defense, benefiting from a strong defensive line that would lessen the pressure on him to perform immediately.
Quincy Riley (CB, Louisville)
Over his three seasons at Louisville, Riley recorded 109 tackles (six for a loss), one sack, 27 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one touchdown, and a forced fumble. The Commanders are a touch thin in the secondary, and Riley could be on their radar to help add depth to that unit.
