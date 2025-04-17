Commander Country

Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing

The Washington Commanders defensive line signing is named one of the worst free agent moves of the offseason.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were active this offseason, making splash trades to further enhance their offense headed by quarterback Jayden Daniels while also adding free agents across both sides of the ball to improve in areas they lacked a season ago.

It is hard to imagine that Washington will continue to push for more free agents or trades with the NFL Draft just around the corner, but one of their offseason moves is being ridiculed.

According to Bleacher Report, the Commanders' signing of former first-round draft pick defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw doesn't make much sense after they signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Javon Kinla
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) reacts during the first half of their game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Javon Kinlaw viewed as one of the worst offseason moves

Kinlaw spent last season with the New York Jets after spending the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was drafted by current Commanders' general manager Adam Peters.

The reasoning behind the ridicule of the move is that Kinlaw hasn't performed up to his billing of the 14th overall pick along with the fact that they let Jonathan Allen leave only to sign a deal with the Minnesota Vikings for just $2 million more per year than what Washington gave Kinlaw.

There is no doubt that Allen is the more productive player and that is undoubtedly why I would also say the move isn't that great. The Commanders could have waited to fill this open position in the draft for a much cheaper price or worked things out with Allen in order to keep the star interior trench monster in the DMV area.

Kinlaw is, however, much younger than Allen and still possesses elite physical traits that make it difficult to just push him by the wayside and be labeled a "bust". However, the concern is the lack of production as Kinlaw has notched only 9.5 sacks over his five years in the league, with other minimal production to show as well.

The defensive tackle will be tasked with helping replace Allen on the interior defensive line for the Commanders along with fellow new addition Eddie Goldman, and Peters is hoping that pairing Kinlaw with Dan Quinn will help get the most out of him to help replace the production lost by Allen's departure this offseason.

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

