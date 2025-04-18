NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders currently hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, that may not be the case once the team is on the clock.
ESPN analyst Field Yates believes that the Commanders should consider trading down from their spot in the draft.
READ MORE: Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
Could Commanders trade down?
"The Commanders check two boxes in identifying trade-down candidates. They are selecting late enough in the first round that a team selecting early on Day 2 might give them a call, and they have just five picks in total following many offseason moves. In other words, they are in good position to trade out and should be willing. Since this class is regarded as deeper rather than top-heavy, moving down would give Washington more chances to add depth at positions of need, including edge rusher and wide receiver," Yates writes.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys QB makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan
• Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
• Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion