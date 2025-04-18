Commander Country

NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders' spot in the first round of the NFL Draft is far from secure.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders currently hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, that may not be the case once the team is on the clock.

ESPN analyst Field Yates believes that the Commanders should consider trading down from their spot in the draft.

Could Commanders trade down?

"The Commanders check two boxes in identifying trade-down candidates. They are selecting late enough in the first round that a team selecting early on Day 2 might give them a call, and they have just five picks in total following many offseason moves. In other words, they are in good position to trade out and should be willing. Since this class is regarded as deeper rather than top-heavy, moving down would give Washington more chances to add depth at positions of need, including edge rusher and wide receiver," Yates writes.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

