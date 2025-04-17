Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025
The Washington Commanders simultaneously exceeded expectations in 2024 yet left the season disappointed they'd fallen short of their ultimate goal.
That sort of thing happens when a team that was as retooled as any last season does what the Commanders were able to do. While outside perceptions had the team ranked near the bottom of the league, the guys wearing the team colors had nothing but confidence in what was about to happen.
Confidence, and an unselfish effort to build the team that Washington became, is what ultimately carried the organization to the NFC Championship Game where newly re-signed offensive lineman Trent Scott acknowledges they didn't exit the season the way they wanted.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP EXIT
"That was a tough way to end the season," Scott said to Lake Lewis of the Lake Lewis Jr. Show when asked about the Commanders' season-ending 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I know guys are carrying that chip on their shoulder throughout this whole offseason. But when we get back, man, we'll start it over from phase one, and we'll start laying those same bricks that we did this time last year and building that foundation again. And I think that's what it takes."
It didn't take long for daily media members to start feeling that something different was happening in Washington last season. Something about the way the coaches spoke, the way practice flowed, the way the players responded, and the energy that came off the field, just resonated.
That effort became a standard, one set by the players themselves, and enforced by leaders like receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and tight end Zach Ertz.
For guys like Scott, it was all about being ready for his time to contribute, no matter when, where, and how it came.
So when his number was called on a Monday night in Cincinnati, he was ready, and the end result was history. In a game where quarterback Jayden Daniels announced to the world he was a force to be reckoned with, Scott–the offensive lineman–became the recipient of the eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's first career touchdown pass.
"Anytime you get a chance to show off these hands and show off to the world that you got that in your back pocket, man, you (get) excited," Scott said of the play. "So I would say I was more excited, slightly nervous when the ball was in the air because man, I tell you, that ball felt like it was in the air forever."
THE COMMANDERS WAY
That play, though it is only one from the season, was a prime example of what it meant to be part of the Commanders in 2024. It wasn't about me, it was about the team. Scott played one offensive snap in that game, helped his team win because of it, and was perhaps the happiest man in the locker room after the game. He was certainly the most popular, something his offensive line teammates probably still haven't let him forget.
It's that kind of energy Scott and his teammates are looking to bring back in 2025. Understanding that it starts new, and with new additions to the squad, recapturing it isn't as easy as remembering it was done. They have to welcome the new guys, and bring them into the fold on how things are done in this new era of Washington football.
Scott told Lewis he's looking forward to playing with new offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, someone he's watched throughout his own career as an NFL lineman. He also says he believe Tunsil and new receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to make a big impact, becoming a part of the team that helps them grow to new levels in 2025.
There is an understanding, however, that additions like Tunsil make it harder in theory for guys like him to get snaps as everyone takes a step down the depth chart when a five-time Pro Bowl lineman shows up.
Scott says he isn't bothered by things like that, however, and instead will do exactly what he did against the Bengals on that Monday night.
"I'm a competitor, and I just like to, I'm excited about getting back into that competitive environment and showcasing what I can do. Wherever that falls, I'll be prepared," Scott says. "You never know what that position will look like sometimes. So whenever you can get a chance to steal a rep here and there, whether it's before practice, after practice, I just like to do that just to keep myself sharp. You never know when a situation's going to come up. So whenever that opportunity presents itself, I'll be ready."
That's what it boils down to if you want to oversimplify things. Being ready, so you don't have to get ready. That way, when you get your one snap, the one play to make, you make it. If you get 53 men doing that, special things happen. And it is the reason Scott wanted to come back to Washington in the first place, to be one of those 53 once again.
"It's exciting. All glory to God, my Lord and savior, man. It's a blessing to still be doing what I'm doing in year eight, going into year eight, undrafted out of Grambling. And it's just, like I said, I'm just blessed man, and I'm excited to get back to it."
