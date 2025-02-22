Commanders rival Cowboys should trade away star defender says NFL analyst
Adam Rank recently took to NFL.com to speculate about a handful of trades that should happen this offseason. One of them included the Washington Commanders, who Rank believes should trade for Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
There was another trade on Rank's list that would directly impact the Commanders in two games per season and indirectly in many other ways.
One of Rank's more explosive claims is that Washington rival Dallas Cowboys should trade linebacker Micah Parsons.
"Micah Parsons is one of just seven players to top 50 sacks in his first four NFL seasons. Could the Cowboys really be moving on from the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year this early in his career? There are actually ample reasons to think an extension is forthcoming heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Then again, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport recently reported that the team has internally discussed "whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom." And mulling over the trade proposals being thrown around for Myles Garrett, I can't help but wonder what Parsons might fetch," says Rank.
"A deal like this might call to mind two similar trades from Jerry Jones' past. First, there's the Herschel Walker trade that helped jumpstart his franchise rebuild in the 1990s. Then there's Dallas' aforementioned acquisition of Charles Haley in 1992. Haley was a big piece of the Cowboys' '90s dynasty, and the 49ers just gave him up -- only to then be foiled by him in the playoffs. So if Dallas were to trade away Parsons, he's got to go to a team like the Ravens in the AFC; the Cowboys can't just give him away to an NFC team like Detroit or Chicago."
Given Rank's well-known fandom of the Chicago Bears it is refreshing to see he isn't recommending the Cowboys send Parsons there, but regardless, a trade like this one would be massive and only do further damage to the psyche of Dallas fans everywhere. Or what Washington fans like to call, 'a good day.'
