Commanders' Dan Quinn: Coach of the Year?
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn has had a great start to his tenure leading the franchise.
In his first eight games, Quinn has gone 6-2 and has completely transformed the franchise that was littered in ineptitude by past coaches and owner Dan Snyder.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler heard from one NFL executive that Quinn is doing a very good job with the Commanders.
"That's not a great roster, particularly on defense, and they are pulling out wins impressively," an NFL personnel man told Fowler h/t Bleacher Report. "Quinn is a great motivator with a ton of energy and is getting them to play above their talent level. I know Jayden [Daniels] has been great, but what Quinn is doing is really good."
Could Quinn's efforts be worthy of Coach of the Year honors?
It's very much possible, especially since he was one of the new variables behind the Commanders success. However, he will have competition.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be a top candidate if his team remains unbeaten, and if the Minnesota Vikings can win the NFC North after losing their rookie quarterback at the beginning of the season, Kevin O'Connell could be worthy of the award as well.
But if Quinn can match his second half with his first half, it will be hard not to give him the honors.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Remains on Commanders' Injury Report vs. Giants
• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters
• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9
• Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. Aims to Lock Down Malik Nabers and Giants Offense