Commanders' Dan Quinn: Coach of the Year?

Dan Quinn could be Coach of the Year in his first season with the Washington Commanders.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talks to his team during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn has had a great start to his tenure leading the franchise.

In his first eight games, Quinn has gone 6-2 and has completely transformed the franchise that was littered in ineptitude by past coaches and owner Dan Snyder.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler heard from one NFL executive that Quinn is doing a very good job with the Commanders.

"That's not a great roster, particularly on defense, and they are pulling out wins impressively," an NFL personnel man told Fowler h/t Bleacher Report. "Quinn is a great motivator with a ton of energy and is getting them to play above their talent level. I know Jayden [Daniels] has been great, but what Quinn is doing is really good."

Could Quinn's efforts be worthy of Coach of the Year honors?

It's very much possible, especially since he was one of the new variables behind the Commanders success. However, he will have competition.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be a top candidate if his team remains unbeaten, and if the Minnesota Vikings can win the NFC North after losing their rookie quarterback at the beginning of the season, Kevin O'Connell could be worthy of the award as well.

But if Quinn can match his second half with his first half, it will be hard not to give him the honors.

