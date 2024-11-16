Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Controversial 4th Down vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders took a big risk against the Philadelphia Eagles that didn't pay off.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates on the sidelines after an interception pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a bold decision down two points late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Facing fourth down inside field goal range, Commanders coach Dan Quinn elected to go for it to try and get the first down and trim a little bit more of the clock. However, the Commanders were unsuccessful, handing the ball right back to the Eagles, who went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to ice the game.

Quinn explained his decision shortly after the game.

“Let’s start off with the biggest play. Obviously to go for it, 4th-and-2 at the 26 – bold call. But, I would also say we were prepared for that moment. Didn’t love the execution, but we’ve been an excellent fourth down team. So going into it, we knew we would have to take our shots against a tough division team on the road. We thought that was an appropriate one. Certainly didn’t like the execution or the result, but we were prepared for that. And being bold in those moments, knowing we’d have some fourth downs. But that’s one we could fix," Quinn said.

If the Commanders had kicked a field goal, there wouldn't have been any guarantee that they would have won the game, but it would have increased their chances despite only being up by a point.

The game is about risks, and this is one that didn't pay off. Had the offense executed the play properly and gotten the first down, Quinn would have been praised for a brilliant choice. Instead, it comes off as the losing play of the game.

That's how football can be sometimes, but the effort to go for it and try to make a play to put you in a better position to win should be commended.

Jayden Daniels Sends Message to Commanders Team After Second Straight Loss

Jeremy Brener
