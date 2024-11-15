Should Commanders Panic After Loss to Eagles?
The Washington Commanders are still in the loss column after falling 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
The loss puts the Commanders' record at 7-4, which slots them 1.5 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings.
Even though the Commanders found themselves on the losing end of the game, they looked like the better team through three quarters, holding the Eagles to just six points until the fourth quarter, when everything began to fall apart.
So, this begs the question, should the Commanders be in panic mode? The answer is no, at least not yet.
While the Commanders had hoped to respond better after a loss than they did, Washington still finds itself in good position to make it into the playoffs. There is also six games left for the team to climb up the standings, four of which come against teams outside of the playoff race.
If the eye test looked bad, then there would be more cause for concern. And while quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't have his best game and Terry McLaurin struggled, there are still some strong takeaways from the game.
Brian Robinson Jr. looked sharp in his return, Austin Ekeler found some success as a receiver, and linebacker Frankie Luvu notched two sacks against Jalen Hurts.
So, while the Commanders can be disappointed, they shouldn't be looking to panic.
