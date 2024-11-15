Commander Country

Should Commanders Panic After Loss to Eagles?

The Washington Commanders have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are still in the loss column after falling 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The loss puts the Commanders' record at 7-4, which slots them 1.5 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings.

Even though the Commanders found themselves on the losing end of the game, they looked like the better team through three quarters, holding the Eagles to just six points until the fourth quarter, when everything began to fall apart.

So, this begs the question, should the Commanders be in panic mode? The answer is no, at least not yet.

While the Commanders had hoped to respond better after a loss than they did, Washington still finds itself in good position to make it into the playoffs. There is also six games left for the team to climb up the standings, four of which come against teams outside of the playoff race.

If the eye test looked bad, then there would be more cause for concern. And while quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't have his best game and Terry McLaurin struggled, there are still some strong takeaways from the game.

Brian Robinson Jr. looked sharp in his return, Austin Ekeler found some success as a receiver, and linebacker Frankie Luvu notched two sacks against Jalen Hurts.

So, while the Commanders can be disappointed, they shouldn't be looking to panic.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Fired Up' About NFC East Division Battle

• Commanders Hope to Rebound and Reach Milestones Against Eagles in Week 11

• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game

Commanders Collapse in 4th Quarter, Lose vs. Eagles

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News