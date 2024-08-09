Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Where Coordinators Will Be During Games
The Washington Commanders are now one day removed from playing in their first bit of live action as their first preseason contest kicks off tomorrow. They face the New York Jets as the new-look Commanders will get a solid look at how the roster meshes and the coaching staff can get a better feel of where the team is at.
The new-look Washington squad goes deeper than the roster, as a fresh coaching staff will be leading the way for the first time. Head coach Dan Quinn, along with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will be working together to establish a culture and game plan together for the first time on Saturday.
The arrangement of where the coaches will be placed during a game is quite simple, as explained by Quinn on Thursday.
“One up, one down. You’ll have to find out," Quinn joked. "No, I'm just kidding [laugh]. Joe [Defensive Coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.] will be in the press box and Kliff [Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury] will be on the field.”
Again, this will be the first time the trio of coaches will be going through a game together, and there is plenty to be figured out from them. The fresh roster allows for an opportunity for the coaching staff to start from ground zero and figure things out as the season rolls on.
Something to watch as the Commanders kick things off for the first time is the play of rookies and young players. Jayden Daniels, in particular, will be someone to watch. These are his first bit of game reps ahead of his rookie season, and the potential franchise quarterback will be able to begin establishing himself and eventually proving why he deserves to be the starting quarterback on the official depth chart.
Kingsbury will be on the field to see Daniels' play and the two can work closely together to ensure the No. 2 overall pick is ready for real game action when the regular season rolls around.
