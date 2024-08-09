Best Quotes from Day 11 of Washington Commanders Training Camp - Jets Joint Practice
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - New location for Washington Commanders practice on Day 11 of training camp, but some things remained the same.
For example, we met with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ahead of practice as he laid down some expectations for the day's activities with the New York Jets.
Here are the top quotes from Day 11 with the Washington head coach.
Opening Statement: “Good morning, everybody. Good to see you guys. Driving over here, one of the things I was thinking about was, maybe over the last few months together I've really enjoyed talking about creating a culture with you guys. And that lights me up and it's important, but the next level of that is the work. The reason we want to create a really good culture is to play really good football. And so, it's cool as hell to see the belief in one another, the trust in the guys have with one another, but that's why we're here. Put that work together so we can build what we want to on the field. I'm really pumped to be here in Jersey and getting started with this process together, but I thought as I was driving over, I wanted to give you some explanation behind why the culture is so important, because that leads to playing really well. So, now we get to go. I just like to give one quick shoutout to the Morristown Little League. They're playing tomorrow night for the right to go compete at Williamsport. We're pulling for a lot of those guys who are from this area. So, really cool stuff. All that said, let's get it rocking.”
On what he wants to see from QB Jayden Daniels today:
“I think really an extension of what we've seen. We want to see the decision-making processes. New team, new coverages, but our same system to where to go. Just executing of the system to go, different matchups, where to find it. But more than anything, just the decision-making process because I think we've all seen Jayden and his throwing ability. So, days like today in the game and into next week, this is an important part of his steps and that's why I'm really excited to see him here today.”
On Daniels’ decision-making and improvements during camp:
“Yeah, that's the part I've probably been most impressed on. Not just throwing the football, but playing the position, checking the protection, getting into a different play. Deep one to [WR] Terry [McLaurin] covered, throwing the check down to [RB] Austin [Ekeler] on and underneath. Those decisions are the ones that I'm looking for again.”
On if the weather will play a factor in what they plan to do today:
“No, I don't think it's going to be too bad, and the field's here drain well, so unless it got, just coming down, [plans would change]. But if it kind of stays, and it may be a little bit here and there, but nothing that we're changing at the moment.”
On if he says anything to the players about practice fights:
“Yeah, I think you want to, because as we're going here, our objective here is come get the work and work the skills to go do that. And the NFL has a brotherhood too, team to team. So, my message to the guys was, ‘There's just one big team out here practicing as opposed to, us-them.’ Just protect the team, do the same exact practice habits we would do back if we were back in Ashburn, we just do the same things here. And I talked to Robert [Jets Head Coach Robert Salah] and they're of the same mindset, so all we're looking to do is just come and compete and battle and enjoy it. But at the end of it, think of it like one big crew together, practicing really hard and trying to find the edges but not looking for anything past that.”
On how he builds the schedule for a joint practice:
“You’ll see today a seven on seven that's all man-to-man. We talked about that, is find some matchups and see some things. You're going to see two special teams periods that feature kickoff cover on one side and kickoff return. Then you work a little bit down in the red zone, you're going to see at the end some two-minutes. We gave some structures and some guidelines. Robert and I got with the coordinators and ourselves to make sure we could really emphasize some things in the practice.”
On what he’ll pay attention to when he looks at the film after this practice:
“Yeah, it's a lot of fun for a coach because you'll get a lot of film out of today. There's both sides, there's two fields going special teams back and forth. So, I really want to see a couple things. One, I'd love to see the speed of our team just over and over again on both sides of the ball. Our mindset to take care of it and go after it. And then I want to hear real communication on the field. Those are a couple things that's on my mind that I'm looking for, the effort and speed, the ball on both sides. And then the last piece is the communication, the line of scrimmage, pre-snap, post-snap. Those three things are top of the pile for me.”
On what it means to him to be back near his hometown:
“Yeah, it's fun to be here because growing up around, this is where my love of football began in this area. And so, growing up here, going to high school and stuff here, so yeah, it's fun. Get to see some family at practice, but yeah, it's a cool thing.”
On the rookies' first professional road game:
“Yeah, we had a lot to go more so, Chick, for the game than for practice. And so some of the information I'll hold till tomorrow into my meeting with them. Today, I wanted just to emphasize on practice. I didn't even want him thinking about the game yet. I just wanted man to throw a hell of a practice. That said, tomorrow, Chick, that'll be a time that we'll get into that. They've been waiting their whole lives to play in the NFL and my message to them would be, you've already been doing it every day in practice. You're playing against some world class people trying to block [DL] John Allen, [DL] Deron Payne and [LB] Bobby Wagner, that's as hard as it gets. So they were already doing that and so that process of getting ready to play and getting ready to go run and hit and play and compete, that's what I'll do. They'll all be tight. On the opening day, I'll probably have some of the veterans talk about their first preseason game. Most everybody has a memory of that, but by and large today was just about the practice, and then I'll leave the game and I'll discuss that some tomorrow and getting ready to play.”
On re-evaluating playing QB Jayden Daniels on Saturday:
“I think if it was something that I was concerned about or whether that would, we would definitely take that into consideration for him and for all the guys. But, as we're heading into it, this is part of ball too and so I think there'll be spots that it'll rain a little harder and some less. So, it all matters and all of these count. We’re gonna have a game in the rain this year, it's gonna happen. And so, it's much better to go through those experiences now. Do we take care of the ball, have mindfulness for it? So, if it was ever for he or any of the guys that it wasn't safe, Robert and I, we would just call it and 'Hey man, let's wait it out, come back', so we're prepared to do that if we ever need to.”
On giving certain players more reps due to weather at practice:
“You will, yep. Some who will play more in the game will play a little less here. Some who will play more, some who will play less in the game will play a little bit more here.”
On his relationship with Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh:
“Yeah, so Robert and I go all the way back to our Seattle days and we had a lot of mutual friends before then, so it's been cool to watch his trajectory and it, even when you leave a staff with some people, there's lots that you keep up with through the years. And so there's a number of people here on this staff that I'm close with. So Robert and [Jets Defensive Coordinator] Jeff Ulbrich and [Jets Offensive Line Coach] Keith Carter are all ones that I've spent some time with and so, I'm very much looking forward to seeing them as well. Brick's [Ulbrich’s] like a brother to me. So, I look forward to talking a little shit with him on the field as we should today, so.”
On kickoffs in practice today:
“Yeah, and it'll be the next, this one and the game I think will help because we want to see different looks, who can play space blocks, so, maybe add a little wet ball to it, adds a little more flavor. So, yeah, I'm really excited to see the whole thing.”
