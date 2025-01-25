Commanders 'A Lot Better' Heading Into Third Matchup Against the Eagles
ASHBURN, Va. -- In some ways, it hasn't been that long since the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles last saw each other.
In Week 16 of this season, the Commanders were able to pull off a three-point victory in Northwest Stadium that gave them their 10th win of the year and a crucial demonstration that not only could they hang with the best in the league, but they could beat them.
Four weeks have spanned since then, and according to head coach Dan Quinn, his Washington squad has improved drastically in that stretch.
"I thought our team, over the last maybe six weeks, we've gotten better on the field, but we've also gotten better in between our ears," Quinn said. "We're more resilient, we have more belief, we're mentally tougher than we've ever been."
That mental toughness has been key as the Commanders ripped off five straight one-score wins, needing one final play to secure the victory in each. One of those, the Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quite literally kept the Washington dream season alive.
In a one-on-one conversation with linebacker Frankie Luvu, the first-time All-Pro confirmed that he, too, believes he and his teammates have grown well beyond what they were the last time they faced the Eagles.
"We're a lot better team, and a lot of changes have been made, and a lot of lessons have been learned from the recent games," Luvu says.
Luvu also added that the team has corrected a lot of things that came out of that last game and even each of the games it previously went toe-to-toe with Philadelphia in, and believes that as long as they stay, "on top of our stuff," then they'll come out of the NFC Championship with one more game left to play on the schedule.
