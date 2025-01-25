Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game
The Washington Commanders are entering a game that they haven't been to in over 30 years as they face off against a familiar opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game for the chance to reach the Super Bowl. Not many had the Commanders in the position to start the season, but here they are and they have come to take care of business.
The Commanders have been led by their offense this season. Under first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Washington's offense has become one of the best in the country under perennial Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels. In his first NFL season, Daniels has been electric both through the air and on the ground. Still, he hasn't been able to do it alone as his supporting cast of Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zach Ertz, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and a whole lot of other have helped make his transition into the NFL that much easier.
The offense will be going up against a stout front-seven Eagles' defense that loves to get after the quarterback while their secondary plays strong off that, so it will once again be a challenge for the Commanders to move the ball up and down the field.
On defense, the Commanders have muddled all season long but have come up big when the moment calls for it. They will have a massive challenge on their hands in this one as they look to slow down MVP candidate Saquon Barkley while trying to contain A.J. Brown and DaVonta Smith on the outside with their corners.
Both teams enter this one relatively healthy, although the Commanders' defensive line could take a hit with two players questionable as we head into game day. Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday see the NFC Championship playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
I’m feeling pretty bullish about this game, to be honest. I look at the injury reports and I just don’t see the Eagles having enough firepower to sustain for 60 minutes against what the Commanders have. Even 146 yards on the ground from Saquon Barkley wasn’t enough by itself to earn a win for Philadelphia in either matchup this season, so while it all starts with keeping him contained for the Washington defense, that Eagles defense has its hands full with an offense led by Jayden Daniels that is firing on all cylinders coming off running back Brian Robinson Jr.’s best performance in at least a month. I really feel like a two-score win could be coming, but I’m going to be respectful.
2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 12-5
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 2-0
Commanders 31, Eagles 27
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Look out for Jayden Daniels to take the Commanders to the Super Bowl during his rookie season. Washington and Philadelphia split the regular season series. Daniels isn’t going to let up and the Commanders will put together a massive fourth quarter to win the game on the road.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 1-1
Commanders 29, Eagles 24
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders and Eagles have met twice before, trading wins in their respective homes. That should give the Eagles an edge this weekend against the Commanders, but that was supposed to happen the past two weeks. Commanders shock the world here.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-6
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 1-1
Commanders 24, Eagles 20
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
Man, this is a hard one to pick. I have been wrong every game thus far through the playoffs in my predictions and my colleagues did me no favors with their picks. I am now forced to either ride with my team and take the Commanders or save the graphic and take the Eagles.
I do believe this will be a hard -fought contest as both teams walked away to split the regular season series. However, Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the second game, where the Commanders won, early allowing Washington to take over.
Saquon Barkley presents a huge challenge for the Commanders' defense and if they aren't fully healthy on the defensive line I could see it being a long day for them. On offense, we know the Commanders will show up as Jayden Daniels has performed admirably in his first postseason appearance.
I do see this one staying close but I am going to save the graphic here and give the Eagles the edge being at home, coming away with a three-point victory on the leg of kicker Jake Elliott.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
2024 Postseason Prediction Record: 0-2
Eagles 31, Commanders 28
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-1)
