Commanders’ Dan Quinn gets honest on Laremy Tunsil signing
The Washington Commanders made it clear this offseason that protecting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was a top priority—and they weren't playing about it. One of their biggest moves? Targeting five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
"Laremy [Tunsil] 's caliber, like that was a big deal for us," head coach Dan Quinn said on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast.
Quinn even recalled the moment he called Daniels to let him know they were adding Tunsil to the offense.
“I remember I had called Jayden. I said, ‘Man, I love you, but you know who really, really loves you? Adam,’” Quinn said, referring to general manager Adam Peters.
Tunsil's track record speaks for itself. In the 2024 season, he played 1,026 offensive snaps, allowed just two sacks, and earned an elite pass-blocking grade of 88.6, ranking him among the NFL's best at his position. And with five Pro Bowls under his belt, it's no surprise why Washington aggressively pursued him this offseason.
But it wasn't just his stats that impressed Quinn. It was the unique way Tunsil moves.
"Not just the length and the size of Larry, but it's the feet," Quinn said. "That's what makes him so challenging to go against."
Bringing in Tunsil is about more than beefing up the offensive line; but making a commitment to invest in Daniels. For the young quarterback, his dual-threat ability to have blindside protection can be a game-changer this season.
Tunsil's presence helps solidify an offensive front that struggled with consistency last season and gives Daniels a stronger shot at thriving in year two.
The Commanders still have work to do, but adding players like Tunsil shows they're serious about building, and he's just the beginning.
