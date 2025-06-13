Dan Quinn reveals thoughts after Commanders minicamp
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had goals he wanted his team to accomplish during this week's mandatory minicamp.
Quinn spoke to reporters and was pleased with how his team responded over the course of the past three days.
Quinn happy with Commanders' progress
“I love that we came back in really hungry to prove it," Quinn said.
"And that's I think a good sign as opposed to letting your skills go down or your eye not as sharp or those things. So, to come in with things specific to work on to go get better, that was big for me. And then to see people begin who were here year one to help the first year players now, first year free agents, first year rookies, get up to speed."
Quinn is in his second year as a head coach, but there are still a lot of new players in his system that he has to try and integrate. Once he gets those players on board, he will be able to further implement his plan to get the Commanders to the Super Bowl.
Quinn made it to the Super Bowl in his second season leading the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, so he is recognizing the vision and knows what it takes to get the Commanders to the same spot this year.
Quinn will take a few weeks off to recharge for the season before returning to the team facility for training camp next month.
