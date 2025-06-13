Commanders embrace new role with Jayden Daniels as franchise QB
Heading into the 2025 season, the Washington Commanders are no longer the hunters—they’re the hunted. And according to head coach Dan Quinn, that’s exactly where they want to be.
“That’s the type of team and energy that we damn sure want,” Quinn said on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast.
For Quinn, that mindset starts with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is not just leading the offense—but setting the tone.
“He’s got a really cool blend of confidence and humility,” Quinn said. “He can vibe with the teammates in the same way, but like—he is a stone cold, get-after-it killer in terms of preparation, what to do, and how to go after it.”
Quinn credits Commanders general manager Adam Peters for identifying Daniels as the guy early in the evaluation process.
“Adam, certainly before any of us, knew it right away,” Quinn recalled. “After watching the tape and then being around him down in Baton Rouge and then here, yeah, it was pretty clear—this is a real one.”
The Commanders’ offseason has been centered around building on last year’s breakout success. But it’s also about building around Daniels, whose mix of poise, leadership, and work ethic has already begun to reshape the team’s identity.
After last season, the league now sees the Commanders as a contender, especially in the NFC East, and the team isn’t backing down from the pressure. They're leaning into it, and with Jayden Daniels leading the hunt.
