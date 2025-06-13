Commander Country

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are embracing a new mentality in 2025—no longer the hunters, but the hunted.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2025 season, the Washington Commanders are no longer the hunters—they’re the hunted. And according to head coach Dan Quinn, that’s exactly where they want to be.

“That’s the type of team and energy that we damn sure want,” Quinn said on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

For Quinn, that mindset starts with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is not just leading the offense—but setting the tone.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“He’s got a really cool blend of confidence and humility,” Quinn said. “He can vibe with the teammates in the same way, but like—he is a stone cold, get-after-it killer in terms of preparation, what to do, and how to go after it.”

Quinn credits Commanders general manager Adam Peters for identifying Daniels as the guy early in the evaluation process.

“Adam, certainly before any of us, knew it right away,” Quinn recalled. “After watching the tape and then being around him down in Baton Rouge and then here, yeah, it was pretty clear—this is a real one.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Commanders’ offseason has been centered around building on last year’s breakout success. But it’s also about building around Daniels, whose mix of poise, leadership, and work ethic has already begun to reshape the team’s identity.

After last season, the league now sees the Commanders as a contender, especially in the NFC East, and the team isn’t backing down from the pressure. They're leaning into it, and with Jayden Daniels leading the hunt.

