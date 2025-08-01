Micah Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys could be huge for Commanders
The Washington Commanders may have just been gifted an opportunity to land a defensive game-changer.
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade, according to a message posted across his Instagram story.
The Commanders could certainly use another elite pass rusher, especially one with the versatility and production Parsons brings. The three-time All-Pro has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and would instantly elevate their defense.
“I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy,” Parsons wrote in his Instagram post. “Unfortunately I no longer want to be here.”
Washington head coach Dan Quinn was Parsons' defensive coordinator in Dallas and the bond between the two remains strong. In fact, when NBA superstar Kevin Durant predicted on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that Parsons would one day play for Washington, Parsons smiled and responded, "I only rock with Dan Quinn, know what I mean?"
But even with the trade request, it's far from a done deal. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Dallas Cowboys currently have "no intention" of trading Parsons. However, she noted that "teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today."
Parsons, 25, is reportedly seeking a new five-year deal worth over $200 million, a number that would make him one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history. His frustration appears to stem from ongoing contract negotiations with the Cowboys, or rather, the lack thereof.
The news comes just months after Parsons heaped praise on Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels during an episode of his podcast.
"I haven't seen more of a cold-blooded rookie since I've been in the NFL," Parsons said. "Probably the past five, seven years besides Lamar."
His respect for Daniels and admiration for Quinn could make Washington an intriguing destination.
For the Commanders, this is a rare opportunity. Parsons fits perfectly into what Quinn wants defensively, and his leadership, energy and talent could be exactly what Washington needs to push their rebuild forward.
