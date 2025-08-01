Commanders receive massive news on future RFK Stadium
It didn't happen on July 15th like the Washington Commanders initially requested, but it happened.
On Friday the DC Council approved the Commanders' RFK Stadium deal in a 9-3 vote.
Following the vote, Washington managing partner Josh Harris issued the following statement.
"Today’s approval by the Council is transformational for D.C. and brings the Commanders back to our spiritual home," Harris said. "Like many fans, RFK was the site of memories that fueled my love for this team and this city. Now we’re closer than ever to reigniting that energy for a new generation. We’re incredibly grateful to the Mayor and the Council throughout this process for their leadership and guidance. This is a historic moment. This project is about more than delivering a world-class stadium worthy of our players, fans and the region. It’s about revitalizing a critical part of our city, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking long-term economic benefits for the District. We look forward to working with our fans, residents, community leaders and elected officials to deliver on this vision.”
A second vote is required and will be held in September, but after Friday's vote, confidence is high.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement following the vote as well, saying, "The era of a crumbling sea of asphalt on teh banks of the Anacostia is finally coming to an end. In its place, we will bring our team home and deliver a state-of-the-art, Super Bowl ready stadium for our Comanders, more than 6,000 new homes for DC residents, a SportsPlex for our kids, parks and recreation space for the community, and so much more."
