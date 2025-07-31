Commanders' Jayden Daniels opens up about Terry McLaurin relationship
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is hoping to work with wide receiver Terry McLaurin again in his second season.
McLaurin was Daniels' top target last season, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Daniels opened up about how excited he was to have McLaurin back in the building after ending his training camp holdout.
Daniels excited to work with McLaurin
“It's great having Terry back in the building. We just communicate like a normal day, talk about ball, we talk about life. Nothing's changed at all," Daniels said.
McLaurin held out of the beginning of training camp because of a contract dispute, but he is also nursing an ankle injury and has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
Daniels hopes McLaurin can get back on the field as soon as possible to get ready for the season.
“I think it's super important for everybody. Just getting as many reps as possible before the big show. The real thing is to happen, but I know that time will come," Daniels said.
"Till then, I mean, if that's us getting in the film room and watching film and just talking, that's other ways we could do it. But I mean, like I said, man, nothing's changed since Terry's been back in the building when he was out of the building. We always talk, we talk ball, we talk life, so nothing's changed at all.”
The hope for the Commanders is that McLaurin gets healthy soon. His presence is key for the success of the Washington offense.
If McLaurin can get healthy and sign a new contract soon, the Commanders should be in great shape going into the season.
The Commanders return to the field on Friday, Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots for the preseason opener.
