A Seahawks legend Dan Quinn once coached is being pushed for a statue
The Washington Commanders will be looking to Dan Quinn to bring a winning identity to D.C. Still, the veteran coach has already helped shape one of the most iconic eras in NFL history.
Across the NFL, teams are increasingly commemorating their legendary players with statues. From Tom Brady’s upcoming tribute in New England to J.J. Watt’s honor in Houston, this has sparked conversations about who’s next.
As the Commanders look to establish a new era of toughness and leadership, one of Quinn’s former stars, Marshawn Lynch, is being pushed by NFL.com’s Adam Rank as a deserving candidate for a statue in Seattle.
Lynch, who helped define the bruising identity of the early 2010s Seahawks, played six seasons in Seattle and left behind a legacy that’s impossible to ignore. Washington fans hoping for a culture shift under Quinn should take note — because he had a front-row seat to the kind of dominance and attitude Lynch brought to the field.
“Lynch's statue should be modeled after the famed ‘Beast Quake’ run in the Seahawks' 2010 Wild Card Game win over the New Orleans Saints,” Rank said. “Marshawn was the face of those great Seahawks teams of that era — at least, on the offensive side of the football, racking up 6,381 rushing yards and 58 rushing TDs in his six seasons with Seattle.”
The “Beast Quake” play became one of the most unforgettable runs in playoff history, a moment of raw physicality and sheer willpower that shook the stadium — literally. That type of energy is exactly what Commanders fans hope to see injected into the locker room now that Quinn has taken the reins in Washington.
But Lynch isn’t the only Seattle legend Rank believes deserves to be bronzed. He also made the case for Quinn’s pride and joy: the Legion of Boom, a fearsome secondary Quinn coordinated as the Seahawks’ defensive mastermind.
“I’d also like to see the Legion of Boom — the 'Hawks' dominant secondary, which featured Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, among others — get its recognition in statue form as well,” Rank added.
The Commanders hope to build that same defensive identity under Quinn’s leadership. If he can shape a new unit in Washington the way he did in Seattle, perhaps one day Commanders fans will be having statue conversations of their own.
Quinn’s legacy includes more than just wins; it includes building iconic players and units that changed the game. Marshawn Lynch is just the latest to have that legacy honored.
