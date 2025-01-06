Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Shares Goal For Playoff Game vs. Bucs

Jayden Daniels is set to lead the Washington Commanders in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders trailed in seven of their 12 wins this season, proving that they are a resilient football team. However, that is not the game plan they are trying to follow in the playoffs.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wants his team to get out to a fast start in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Obviously, you just want to play a clean game," Daniels said after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. "Put your best foot forward at the start. You don’t want to have to try to have so many come-from-behind wins. It just speaks to the resilience of the team.”

The Commanders have been building towards this moment all season long, and they can feel the energy and magnitude of the postseason. Daniels is keeping an open mind, but is excited to get things going.

“I don’t know what the playoffs feel like, so I will find out next week," Daniels said. "Obviously, everything is going to be amped up. It’s one and go home. You don’t have another week. I think it is more amped up based on the outside noise.”

The Commanders and Bucs are set to kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

