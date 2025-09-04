Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn praises Giants defensive line

The Washington Commanders have a tough matchup brewing against the New York Giants' defensive front.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their season opener against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

The Giants were last place in the NFC East in 2024, but they have some strong players on the team. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised the Giants, especially when it came to the defensive line.

“A lot, and I think the speed, I really am impressed by that. I like the action, I like their investment into that group," Quinn said.

"They've got [New York Giants DT] Dexter [Lawrence] who's got great size and power, and they got speed out on the edges. So, I think probably the combination of the two is what I like about them. When you have three jets that you can use in different spots, you can try to create matchups to do that. And so, I sense that's where they're headed, but it's a really strong group.”

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II talks with media during training camp
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II talks with media during training camp. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants defense could challenge Commanders

The Giants are in position to upset the Commanders in the first game of the season and if that is going to happen, it will be due to the defense getting the best of Jayden Daniels.

The Giants offense isn't expected to be as dominant given the fact that it is Russell Wilson's first start with the team. However, crazier things have happened in the NFL, especially in the first week. That being said, the Commanders have the edge in that matchup.

The game will come down to whether Daniels and the Commanders offense can edge the Giants defense. If they can, the Commanders will start the season 1-0.

The Commanders and Giants are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

