Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn Excited to Return to Head Coach Role

Dan Quinn was a head coach from 2015-20 with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he'll return to the role for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn along the sideline during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn along the sideline during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is back leading a team after spending the last three years as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a head coach for six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and now that he's back in the hot seat, he's more appreciative of the opportunity.

"There's only 32 [head coaches], man, and it's really cool," Quinn said. "And so, the time in Dallas was really good for me in terms of recapturing the things I wanted to do, did some different things. It was great to see [Dallas Cowboys Head Coach] Mike [McCarthy] and his way, and [Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager] Jerry [Jones] and [Dallas Cowboys CEO] Stephen [Jones] and [Dallas Cowboys VP of Player Personnel] Will [McClay] and all those guys. So having those experiences, you just kept things in your pocket to say if that moment happens, if it does. And so when it did, this was one that just was no brainer. And so yeah, man, I'm really pumped and, yeah, not taking it for granted at all."

READ MORE: Commanders Cut Veteran WR Ahead of Bucs Matchup

Now that Quinn has had the experience of a head coach and a coordinator, he knows what to do and what not to do. That should hopefully have himself prepared for what's to come as he makes his Commanders coaching debut in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

READ MORE: Commanders Coach Reveals Plan vs. Buccaneers

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut

• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels

• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield's Take on Commanders Defense

• Commanders Trade for Bills Cornerback in Proposed Deal

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News