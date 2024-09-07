Commanders' Dan Quinn Excited to Return to Head Coach Role
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is back leading a team after spending the last three years as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a head coach for six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and now that he's back in the hot seat, he's more appreciative of the opportunity.
"There's only 32 [head coaches], man, and it's really cool," Quinn said. "And so, the time in Dallas was really good for me in terms of recapturing the things I wanted to do, did some different things. It was great to see [Dallas Cowboys Head Coach] Mike [McCarthy] and his way, and [Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager] Jerry [Jones] and [Dallas Cowboys CEO] Stephen [Jones] and [Dallas Cowboys VP of Player Personnel] Will [McClay] and all those guys. So having those experiences, you just kept things in your pocket to say if that moment happens, if it does. And so when it did, this was one that just was no brainer. And so yeah, man, I'm really pumped and, yeah, not taking it for granted at all."
Now that Quinn has had the experience of a head coach and a coordinator, he knows what to do and what not to do. That should hopefully have himself prepared for what's to come as he makes his Commanders coaching debut in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.
