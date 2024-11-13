Commander Country

Commanders Hope to Bounce Back Against Eagles

The Washington Commanders are hoping to return to the win column against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hoping to put this most recent loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers behind them quickly as they look to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders haven't lost much this season, but each loss has been followed by at least three wins. In order to do the same thing after losing to the Steelers, the Commanders have to get back on track in a short week.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn is confident in his team's ability to move forward.

“That identity's coming through. I thought they played with a lot of toughness. That brotherhood was on display in the way they supported one another. And so, literally as we've talked about, this team is tough and I’d take them against anybody, anywhere, anytime. And that's the mindset that we have as a group. And I know they'll be ready to fight. It's kind of who we are and how we get down. So, that part I know we'll be ready," Quinn said.

If the Commanders can find a way to beat the Eagles, they will reclaim first place in the NFC East and be in the driver's seat for that top spot in the division going into the final stretch of the season.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Eagles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

