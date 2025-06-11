Daron Payne sets the tone for evolving Commanders defense
On every side of the football, there’s always that player people are talking about. For the Washington Commanders' defense, it’s the quiet storm—Daron Payne.
After an offseason full of trade speculation, the Commanders veteran defensive tackle is letting his work do the talking, and his coaches have taken notice.
“The guy that, to me, he just looks really good, he looks intentful,” Washignton defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. told WUSA9 during OTAs. “He’s taking that leadership role and taking it to the next step.”
Now entering his eighth season, Payne isn’t just showing up, but he’s speaking up too. And it’s making an impact, according to his coaches.
“He’s vocal, but he’s not loud just to be heard. When he speaks, the guys listen—because they see how he works,” defensive line coach Darryl Tapp told WUSA9.
According to Tapp, this isn’t a sudden shift. Payne has always led by example. But now, he’s pairing that with his voice. “I challenged him this year to be a little bit more vocal… and sure enough, he's taking that thing and running with it.”
Young players are watching, and Payne is setting the tone. “He's making corrections to the guys before I even have a chance to,” Tapp said. That’s the kind of leadership that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet—but it’s exactly what this defense needs.
Payne summed it up in his own words: “Just trying to show the young boys how to do it by just doing it.”
With additions like Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr., the Commanders’ defensive line is getting bigger, stronger, and more physical—just how Whitt envisioned it. “We’ll be bigger on first and second down,” he said. “We’ll be able to get real big with [opposing offenses].”
