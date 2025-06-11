Commander Country

Daron Payne sets the tone for evolving Commanders defense

After trade rumors, Daron Payne is emerging as the vocal leader for a bigger, tougher Washington Commanders defense built to dominate early downs.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
On every side of the football, there’s always that player people are talking about. For the Washington Commanders' defense, it’s the quiet storm—Daron Payne.

After an offseason full of trade speculation, the Commanders veteran defensive tackle is letting his work do the talking, and his coaches have taken notice.

“The guy that, to me, he just looks really good, he looks intentful,” Washignton defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. told WUSA9 during OTAs. “He’s taking that leadership role and taking it to the next step.”

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now entering his eighth season, Payne isn’t just showing up, but he’s speaking up too. And it’s making an impact, according to his coaches.

“He’s vocal, but he’s not loud just to be heard. When he speaks, the guys listen—because they see how he works,” defensive line coach Darryl Tapp told WUSA9.

According to Tapp, this isn’t a sudden shift. Payne has always led by example. But now, he’s pairing that with his voice. “I challenged him this year to be a little bit more vocal… and sure enough, he's taking that thing and running with it.”

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Young players are watching, and Payne is setting the tone. “He's making corrections to the guys before I even have a chance to,” Tapp said. That’s the kind of leadership that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet—but it’s exactly what this defense needs.

Payne summed it up in his own words: “Just trying to show the young boys how to do it by just doing it.”

With additions like Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr., the Commanders’ defensive line is getting bigger, stronger, and more physical—just how Whitt envisioned it. “We’ll be bigger on first and second down,” he said. “We’ll be able to get real big with [opposing offenses].”

