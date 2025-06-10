Commanders veterans attend minicamp despite OTA absences
The Washington Commanders are getting mandatory minicamp underway as they barrel towards the start of the 2025 season.
We have now surpassed the main free agency period, the NFL Draft, and OTAs, and now will get our first glance at the team putting everything together.
While many veterans tend to skip portions of OTAs as they are voluntary, minicamp is mandatory and can lead to fines for players who choose not to show up. Much of the focus has been on star wide receiver Terry McLaurin amid his contract negotiations, and per reports, he did not show up on the first day.
However, there were two other notable absences from OTAs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who notably made their appearances on the first day of minicamp.
Lattimore saw sparing time with the Commanders last season after a midseason trade with the Saints due to a hamstring injury. It's great to see that he is back to full health and ready to go, as he will be heavily relied upon to help drastically improve a secondary that was one of the worst in the NFL a season ago.
The Commanders traded for Tunsil this offseason, acquiring him from the Houston Texans. Washington's offensive line wasn't nearly as bad as their secondary last season, but they are looking for improvement at that level to provide quarterback Jayden Daniels more time in the pocket and protection.
Both these veterans will be integral to the success of the Commanders in 2025, and it is great to see that they are there at minicamp. There wasn't much worry that they would be missing it despite their absences from OTAs the past two weeks, and as reported, it had nothing to do with contracts since both are under contract through the 2026 season.
