Commanders Defend Austin Seibert After Missed Kicks vs. Cowboys
Washington Commanders kicker Austin Seibert is sick to his stomach after the team lost 34-26 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
Seibert, 28, missed the team's last two games due to injury but returned against the Cowboys with a little bit of rust to shed. Unfortunately for the Commanders, it resulted in a missed field goal from 51 yards out and a pair of missed extra points, one of which came with the chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
Despite his struggles, Commanders punter Tress Way came to Seibert's defense.
“This dude is just making freaking kicks all year long so we still have a lot of ball left and making a little playoff run," Way said postgame. "It’s just really tough. Rinse and repeat and come back and get ready for Tennessee.”
Going into the game, Seibert had made all but two kicks all season long. He was also perfect on extra points, but that didn't matter against the Cowboys.
Kickers are only as good as their latest performance, and Seibert certainly feels at least partially responsible for the loss.
He will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Embracing All Things 'Weird' After Cowboys Loss
• Did Commanders Play Things Too Safe vs. Cowboys?
• 3 Takeaways From Washington Commanders' Brutal Loss vs. Dallas Cowboys
• Terry McLaurin’s 86-Yard Touchdown Stuns, But Commanders Miss Extra Point