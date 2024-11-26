Commander Country

Commanders Defend Austin Seibert After Missed Kicks vs. Cowboys

Austin Seibert struggled for the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) reacts after missing a potential game-tying extra point in the final minute against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders kicker Austin Seibert is sick to his stomach after the team lost 34-26 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Seibert, 28, missed the team's last two games due to injury but returned against the Cowboys with a little bit of rust to shed. Unfortunately for the Commanders, it resulted in a missed field goal from 51 yards out and a pair of missed extra points, one of which came with the chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Despite his struggles, Commanders punter Tress Way came to Seibert's defense.

“This dude is just making freaking kicks all year long so we still have a lot of ball left and making a little playoff run," Way said postgame. "It’s just really tough. Rinse and repeat and come back and get ready for Tennessee.”

Going into the game, Seibert had made all but two kicks all season long. He was also perfect on extra points, but that didn't matter against the Cowboys.

Kickers are only as good as their latest performance, and Seibert certainly feels at least partially responsible for the loss.

He will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

