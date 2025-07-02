Commanders defense entering season with questions
The Washington Commanders offense looks sharp on paper going into next season, but the same cannot be said about the defense.
The Commanders defense was torched the last time the unit was on the field in their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing changes to be made during the offseason.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig questioned whether or not these defensive changes would help the Commanders in the long run.
Did Commanders defense get better?
"The offseason plan was clear: Get bigger. Saquon Barkley dominated in three meetings, and many others ran over the Commanders," Standig wrote.
"New linemen Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise are massive humans, and second-round cornerback Trey Amos brings good size on the perimeter. Washington needs a healthy CB Marshon Lattimore and a motivated DT Daron Payne. Early signs show promise on both fronts. Still, there are scant scary pass rushers and bigger isn’t always better versus the run. Expect more 4-3 formations in hopes of slowing down ground games."
There is reason to believe that the Commanders defense could be better, but there isn't a ton of confidence.
Ultimately, the only way the defense will be able to prove itself is with results. There isn't a ton of hype surrounding the unit, but if the Commanders can still win games during the season, it won't matter.
The Commanders defense will look to get better at training camp later this month.
