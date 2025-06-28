Commanders’ Brian Robinson hosts hundreds at special event in Virginia
The Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. spent part of his offseason giving back, hosting his first-ever youth football camp at Norfolk Christian School in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Commanders rusher welcomed over 500 young athletes to the event, where they took the field for a day of drills, fun, and motivation.
According to Brian Smith of 13 News Now, the camp wasn’t just about football; it was a celebration of childhood, mentorship, and community. Robinson’s hands-on approach allowed him to connect with kids one-on-one while spreading a message of joy and growth. Washington fans can appreciate Robinson’s perspective both on and off the field.
“At this age, it’s all about having fun,” Robinson said. “It’s not serious yet. It’s not business-like yet. Just about being yourself. Being a kid and having fun.”
Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson has proven himself as a key contributor to the Commanders' offense. He’s racked up 2,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns through two seasons, averaging just over four yards per carry. Looking ahead to 2025, he’s optimistic about what’s in store, especially with a retooled offensive line in front of him.
“I feel like our organization is trying to do everything to try and build us up, and they went out and got some significant pieces,” Robinson said.
In Norfolk, the day belonged to the kids. For Robinson there is no better way to use his platform than by giving back to the next generation.
