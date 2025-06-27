Commanders defensive line faces steep climb in 2025
The Washington Commanders enter 2025 after an impressive one-season turnaround under head coach Dan Quinn.
However, one position group is under intense criticism. Pro Football Focus ranks the Commanders' defensive line 31st in the league, highlighting significant issues for a unit that was once the foundation of the team’s identity.
In its latest positional rankings, PFF described the outlook for Washington going forward on defense.
“Washington's already shaky defensive line could be even worse in 2025. The unit lost edge defender Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team in sacks, and released veteran interior defender Jonathan Allen this offseason", said PFF.
"Of the edge defenders and interior defenders still on the team, Dorrance Armstrong owns the highest PFF overall grade from 2024 (65.3) but ranked only 56th among edge defenders.”
This low ranking comes after a significant overhaul. Veteran Jonathan Allen, a longtime leader on and off the field, was released earlier this offseason, and pass-rushing specialist Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team in sacks last year, was not retained. The departures leave a sizable void in both production and leadership.
Now, the pressure falls on players like Dorrance Armstrong, who reunites with head coach Dan Quinn from their days in Dallas. Armstrong posted a solid 65.3 overall PFF grade last season, the highest among returning linemen in Washington. Still, that ranked only 56th among edge rushers league-wide, an indicator of just how thin the unit’s top-end talent is.
While Armstrong brings familiarity with Quinn’s scheme, the rest of the defensive line remains a question mark. The team will need young players and rotational veterans to step up in a big way if it hopes to generate consistent pressure or slow down opposing run games.
There’s still time for the Washington to add depth via free agency or trade, but unless reinforcements arrive, the defensive front will need to punch above its weight. Dan Quinn’s defensive reputation offers some hope, as he’s built success around fast, aggressive fronts in the past, even without big names.
The Commanders' defensive line is one of the league’s weakest entering 2025. How they respond to that challenge may be one of the defining storylines of the season.
