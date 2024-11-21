Commanders Jayden Daniels Highly Ranked in Adjusted EPA 2024 QB Leaderboard
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has progressed faster than most thought coming into the season. At that time, exactly how good this Washington team could be was unknown. Now, sitting at 7-4 with a great chance to the playoffs, the Commanders are a legit contender in the league and that has been spearheaded by the play and leadership of their young signal caller.
Through his first 11 professional games in the NFL, Daniels has completed almost 69 percent of his passes for 2,338 yards and 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions while adding 92 rush attempts for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Not too shabby for a rookie.
What has become more impressive is that Daniels' Adjusted EPA on a play-by-play basis has him ranked as the second-best quarterback in the league behind Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and tied with San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
For those wondering, Adjusted EPA stands for expected points added which is a metric that takes into account varying factors to calculate the relative impact of each play in football. According to this data, they accounted for pass protection, receiver drops, dropped interceptions, luck on interceptable passes, fumble recoveries, and interception returns, given credit for expected yards after the catch only and accounting for defenses faced.
Adjusted EPA can be compounded by many factors and some will even differ from the one above. However, with other metrics to pair alongside it, it does seem that Daniels finds himself as one of the more consistent, safe, playmaking top quarterbacks in the league even if his rankings in the statistical categories don't tell the same story.
Daniels and the Commanders have hit a slight skid of late and will look to rebound this week as they face off against divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys.
