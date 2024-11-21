How Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Used His Extended Break Before Week 12
Like all of the Washington Commanders, receiver Terry McLaurin had to find a way to not only turn the page from his team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but had to do it with an extended break between their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Having more than a week between two games can be beneficial, but when you're on the losing side of the first one in that set like the Commanders were, getting over it can be a bit harder.
As everyone involved took their own approach to the extended time off, McLaurin dedicated some of his time to continuing his efforts to give back to the community surrounding the Washington franchise.
“I’ve always had a real passion for giving back and being part of a community and fortunately enough I’ve been able to live out my dream and have a platform to where it’s even more important to me to be able to give back any way that I can,” McLaurin said at the unveiling of the third 'Terry's Locker'.
In partnership with UnitedHealthcare, 'Terry's Locker' provides a fully stocked closet of hygiene products to students of various schools. This latest one is the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia.
It also aims to provide students with in-school access to laundry facilities and other vital hygiene resources. McKinley Middle School in Washington D.C. and Maymont Preschool in Richmond, Virginia are the other two schools that have received a locker from the partnership so far.
“We are driven by a goal of helping people lead healthier lives and providing access to every resource available. That’s the core mission of our company. This initiative is a terrific opportunity to enact that mission," says Marianne Randazzo, vice president of UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic.
“Terry is an amazing ambassador for health and wellness in the entire region. He uses his platform for good, and we are proud and lucky to work with him. The Terry McLaurin Foundation has always been an outstanding partner.”
McLaurin said this latest initiative is born from the knowledge that not having clean clothes or access to clean clothes can cause some children to suffer from absences and loss of learning. And it was a need he felt his status in the community provided him the opportunity to help address.
“They don’t have to worry about “Oh do I have this resource” or “Do I have clean clothes” they can just come and be kids and enjoy learning with their friends,” McLaurin said. “The biggest thing is just being kind. I tried to give [the students] that message today. They may not know what their peer is going through, they may be going through things on their own time, and, being kids, they may not understand. Being kind goes a long way.”
