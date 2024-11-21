Why We Shouldn't Overreact to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Struggles
Just two weeks ago, the Washington Commanders were riding high as one of the league’s most promising teams. After the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, that puts the team record at 7-4, which slots them 1.5 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings.
The Commanders are still in the NFC playoff race, but the confidence surrounding the team has taken a significant hit. There are mounting concerns about their offensive struggles and lack of consistency.
NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha tried to remind Washington fans that there's still a long way to go in the 2024 season. Chadiha included "Washington continuing newfound struggles on offense" among his five NFL developments from Week 11 not to overreact to.
"The Commanders have lost two straight games to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, and it's impossible to not notice the recent decline of their offense," Chadia wrote. "Washington has averaged just 253 yards in those losses after averaging 392 yards in its first nine contests."
Much of the team's recent struggles center around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Daniels’ production has dwindled, completing just 59% of his passes during this two-game stretch, while the highlight-reel plays that defined his early-season heroics have disappeared," said Chadia.
Adding to the concern is the impact of an injury that appears to have limited Daniels' effectiveness.
“It’s worth noting that Daniels hasn’t been the same since he injured his ribs in a Week 7 win over Carolina," said Chadia."Daniels was playing like a legitimate MVP candidate a few weeks ago. He only connected on 59 percent of his passes in the last two losses, and the highlight-reel moments have vanished considerably."
Despite the setbacks, there’s optimism. With upcoming matchups against weaker defenses, including two games against the Dallas Cowboys and one against the Tennessee Titans, Chadia suggested the Commanders "will see if things improve then," and that, "the smart money says they will."
So, while the Commanders can be disappointed, they shouldn't be looking to panic as there are plenty of games left ahead.
