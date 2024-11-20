'Tell the Truth Monday' Hits Different Ahead of Commanders vs. Cowboys
When it comes to rivalries, there's nothing casual about Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys. They'll roll into Week 12 against the Cowboys, a game that's about more than standings—it's about pride, bragging rights, and setting the tone for the back half of the season.
But before they can focus on silencing Cowboys fans at Northwest Stadium, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is making sure the team resets with the right mindset after two disappointing losses. Enter "Tell the Truth Monday," a staple in Quinn's playbook to start the week.
"Today is our, it's important day for us. It's a really important day," Washington head coach said when talking about the start of the week.
"We call it Tell the Truth Monday. And the message that I said to the guys was in that tell the truth you had, it's important. That's part of brotherhood that is telling the truth, telling it. It's also as important to receive it and to know the engagement that goes back and forth."
If you've watched the Commanders recently, you know there are a few truths they've had to face—like missed opportunities and mistakes. But Quinn made it clear: Monday wasn't about pointing fingers. It was about owning up, fixing it, and keeping it moving.
"But for today it was about the corrections and the adjustments that we needed to make from the previous game," Quinn said.
Quinn's approach isn't just about coaches barking orders; it's a two-way street. He shared a story about a former player speaking up about a play design that didn't make sense from their perspective.
"I had told the team the story about a player that we can do this check and this check. And he had said back to me, 'Hey Coach, I think that is difficult from the lens of the helmet.' And it was a lesson that I never forgot because it's always about what the player needs," Quinn explained.
That kind of transparency and trust is what Quinn believes separates a good team from a great one.
And Washington needs to be great. The Cowboys may have a 3-7 record, but with Dak Prescott out for the season, Dallas will be looking for any reason to exploit cracks in their game—and even a small mistake could further threaten Commanders’ postseason chances.
"It's not about placing blame; it's about getting our football aligned exactly right," Quinn said.
The Commanders will need that alignment and then some on Sunday. Rivalry games have a way of bringing out the best—and worst—in teams. For Quinn, the hope is that "Tell the Truth Monday" becomes the launchpad for a focused and fired-up team.
So, as Washington preps to face a Dallas team that's been a thorn in their side for years, they're taking a hard look in the mirror. Because if they want to come out of Northwest Stadium with a win, they'll need more than X's and O's—they'll need honesty, accountability, and a whole lot of heart.
And that's the truth.
