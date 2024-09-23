Commanders Down 2 Starters for Monday Night Football
The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road for Monday Night Football. Cue primetime football games for Jayden Daniels, as the rookie quarterback is set to play his first Monday Night Football game.
The LSU product and the rest of the Commanders' offense will be lacking some defensive help, though, as two starters on that side of the ball are inactive for the contest. Starting cornerback Emmanual Forbes Jr. and starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell will both be sidelined for the evening, as both were frequently appearing on the injury report leading up to the contest.
Forbes had a thumb surgery which will keep him out yet another game, though his questionable status and game-time decision mean his return is likely soon to come. Ferrell, like Forbes, should be good to go in the next game.
Unfortunately for Washington, they're going to be missing two crucial players for the upcoming contest. Ferrell's presence in getting to the backfield to rush Joe Burrow and make him uncomfortable will be missed, as will Forbes as the Commanders try and stop an incredible set of wide receivers the Bengals have.
Safety Darrick Forest, tight end Colson Yankoff, linebacker Dominique Hampton, offensive guard Chris Paul and quarterback Sam Hartman join the two starters on the inactives list for the game, though Hartman will serve as an emergency third quarterback.
The Bengals will be without wide receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Tanner McLachlin, tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive tackle BJ Hill and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the Monday night showdown.
The Bengals remain winless on the season while the Commanders are searching to advance to 2-1 and secure a winning record.
